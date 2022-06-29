Kolkata News: Death trap in traffic signals in Kolkata! An open mouth will frighten her with lightning

#Kolkata: Danger hidden in traffic signals. Dangerous several traffic signal posts in Kolkata. Open joint box. Out of there is an open mouth electric wire. Risk travel next to it.

Red-yellow-green. Vehicles from moving people, traffic signals involved in everyone’s daily life. The danger of hiding behind that signal post.

Bypass, Science City or Park Circus. Park Street, Dharmatala or Lalbazar Crossing, the headquarters of the Calcutta Police. The picture of the traffic signal post is terrifying.

The electric wire of the signal is in dangerous condition. Somewhere the electrical connector box of the traffic signal falls open. Somewhere again the tape of the electric wire has been opened.

The constant commute of risk is going on close to his body. Somewhere in the traffic signal post, there is a spider web of garbage. The same picture of Tilottama’s many traffic signal posts.

Joint box at hand. On Tuesday, the mayor council of the lighting department of Kolkata Municipality expressed concern over the dangerous traffic signal post.

According to Santosh Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, there are problems in several traffic signal posts. The agency and CESC have been informed. They claim that the problem will be solved in a day or two.

Many passers-by say that after the accident, the activity increases. Will it be the same again? By the way, what about all the lighthouses including Trifala of Kolkata Municipality, other posts including CESC, what about the feeder boxes?

Special inspection of Calcutta Municipality on the way to check on the spot. Mayor Parishad (Alo) Sandeep Ranjan Bokshi and Alo DG Sanjay Bhowmik and departmental officials took to the streets on Tuesday afternoon.

A report has also been submitted on the death of a minor student who was electrocuted in Haridebpur. Firhad Hakim ordered an investigation with a third party. Similarly, a special committee was formed with electricity experts and professors of Jadavpur University.

The report of that committee was submitted to the Calcutta Municipality. Besides, departmental investigation of Calcutta Municipality is underway. Police are also investigating the Haridebpur incident. In the meanwhile, a horrible picture of the traffic signal of Kolkata Police came to the fore.

Venkateswara Lahiri

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: June 29, 2022, 17:14 IST

