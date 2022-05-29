Kolkata News: Everybody saw it a little while ago, the person from Baguiat finished everything after entering the flat! Wife in the background?

#Kolkata: Unusual death again. This time Ashwini Nagar of Baguia. The deceased was identified as Sadananda Das, aged 51 years. Ophthalmologist by profession. Sadanandababu’s hanging body was recovered from his flat in Baguio shortly after 9pm on Saturday. Baguiati police are investigating the incident.

The initial guess of the police is that the person named Sadananda Das may have committed suicide due to a family dispute. Sadananda Das lived with his wife and one and a half year old son in a flat in Ashwini Nagar, Baguia. Sadananda Babu, an ophthalmologist by profession, has an eyeglass shop in the area. Even though he was a happy person, the neighbors claimed that there was a constant quarrel with his wife Mahua Layek Das in the family. Sadananda Das’s wife was often in trouble.

Did Sadananda Das, an ophthalmologist by profession, choose the path of suicide because of him? A neighbor of the deceased Sadananda Babu said that he met Sadananda Babu shortly before 9 pm on Saturday. After a while, I heard a couple of sounds in the flat, as if the door was being broken. After a while, the six-and-a-half-year-old boy came out of the flat crying. That’s when it became known that such a tragic accident had taken place.

Then the news was given to Baguiati police station. Police recovered the body and took it to a local hospital, where doctors declared Sadananda Das dead. Neighbors further said that there was a constant quarrel between husband Sadananda and wife Mahua. What is the consequence of that incident! However, they could not say anything clearly about that. However, the initial guess of the Baguiat police is that the incident may have happened due to a family dispute. An autopsy will be conducted at RGK Medical College Hospital on Sunday. If necessary, Mahua Layek Das, wife of the late Sadananda Das, will also be questioned, police said.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 29, 2022, 09:10 IST

