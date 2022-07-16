Kolkata News|| Exports to foreign countries are extraordinary jute products, behind the bars are life sentences

#Kolkata: Maidul Molla (50), a resident of Deganga, North 24 Parganas. Imprisoned for 9 years in Dum Dum Correctional Institution for murdering his wife. Free on parole due to corona infection for last 15 months. Indrajit Pal (51) is a resident of Talliganj, Kolkata. He is also accused of murdering his wife by slitting her throat and has been imprisoned for the last 11 years. There are two children at home. Free on parole for last 14 months. Moklechur Rahman Mondal (35), a resident of Basirhat accused of rape, Moklechur has been imprisoned for the past eight years. He was released on parole last year and a half.

All three have a lot in common. Over the past several years, they have undergone a radical transformation of themselves inside the prison and trained as forced apprentices to make jute products. And all three have worked out of the correctional facility on parole. To make their future with children and family more beautiful, they spent their time on parole making charming jute bags, home decoration items. Rakshak Foundation of Alipore has given them full support in this work. Who have been working for 25 years to increase the acceptance of eco-friendly jute products among the general public.

For the past several years Rakshak Foundation has been working with the inmates at Calcutta’s Presidency and Alipore Correctional Institutions to bring out the hidden talent in them so that they can return to a healthy social life after their release from the correctional facility. The Supreme Court has granted unprecedented parole to many convicts during the Corona situation. These convicts have also served life sentences and have been working with the Rakshak Foundation since 2016 at the Dum Dum Central Correctional Facility. Everyone at Rakshak Foundation is impressed with the way they have worked and the respect they have received from colleagues. All three’s works have received critical acclaim in various countries around the world. The three were felicitated by the Rakshak Foundation at Kolkata Press Club on Thursday. Everyone present at the event said that everyone should strive for these prisoners to be released from the correctional facility soon.

Mrs. Chaitali Das, leader of Rakshak Foundation said, “I heard about the parole of prisoners and the plight of their families due to poverty and helplessness. The foundation provided them with jobs and other assistance. Now these prisoners are recognized and respected as artisans through various jute training programs at various levels. They are now Transformed into highly skilled and responsible artisans shoulder to shoulder delivering export orders. Over the years they have excelled in making eco-friendly jute products. They have contributed to the society through their work. They are all living their lives with dignity through their work. They For the successful outcome of the final product of the Pashmi Jute Pilot Project, deserves outstanding credit.”

All of them are running out of parole due to the improvement of the Corona situation. As a result, he must return to the correctional facility. But before that, everyone says they are eager to return to a healthy social life. All of them are prime examples of how opportunity and environment can be very conducive for a Ratnakar to become a Valmiki.

