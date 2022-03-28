Kolkata News: Food Court is coming! Created child care center! Alipore Zoo is getting ready

#Kolkata: When a companion at the zoo is a suckling child Then the breastfeeding mother has to suffer a lot of time due to public shame in satisfying the hunger of the child. This time the state forest department came forward. The ‘Alipur Zoo’ has been set up at Alipore Zoo. This child care room has been built in the style of airport or shopping mall (Kolkata News).

The number of such rooms will be increased tomorrow. Which has already been officially inaugurated. State Minister for Forests Jyotipriya Mallick, Minister of State in the Office Birbaha Hansda and Chairman of the State Forest Development Corporation Tapan Dasgupta inaugurated the house. There were officials of the forest department. Earlier in the state, this system (Kolkata News) was introduced at Siliguri Safari Park. This will be done in all the zoos in the state tomorrow, said the Minister of State for Customs.

Regarding this child care room, Kolkata Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick said: Inside, four mothers can sit with their baby. And not only breastfeeding, but also if mothers and babies need to rest, mothers can enter this room and rest with their children. The house has already been opened for all mothers.

Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick said that this time Alipore Zoo is being further modernized. In addition to the Alipore Zoo, the marine aquarium is being further modernized. There is also a slide show. Work on that is starting soon. There is a system to see it at low cost Alipore Zoo (Alipur Zoo) on the one hand, as well as the inauguration of the house, this time a state-of-the-art vehicle for tourist safari was launched. However, this air-conditioned car is being brought to North Bengal. In addition, ministers, chairmen and officials visited a food court under construction at Alipore Zoo. The food court will be opened for visitors soon, the minister said.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 28, 2022, 08:53 IST

Tags: Alipur Zoo, Jyotipriyo Mallick