Kolkata News: Helpless death of a boy after getting electrocuted in Haridebpur, indications of final negligence in the report!

#Kolkata: The report was submitted in Haridebpur case. Firhad Hakim ordered an investigation with a third party. Similarly, a special committee was formed with electricity experts and professors of Jadavpur University. The report of that committee was submitted to the Calcutta Municipality. Besides, departmental investigation of Calcutta Municipality is underway. Police are also investigating the Haridebpur incident.

The report of the Special Investigation Committee of Calcutta Municipality was submitted on the death of a boy who was electrocuted in Haridebpur. The report has been submitted to the commissioner. Indications of ultimate negligence are found in the Mill report. A clear indication of the negligence of the municipal staff. Special Investigation Committee formed under the direction of Mayor Firhad Hakim. The committee headed by an electricity expert from Jadavpur University submitted its report within two days. According to municipal sources, the report specifically mentions three issues.

No earthing work has been done on the light connection in the controversial post The wires in the post were not connected properly Welding was not done regularly Clear lack of regular surveillance. A few months have passed since the lights were installed but no inspection has been carried out. Nitish Yadav was electrocuted on Sunday evening, June 26, when he touched a light post in the water on Hafiz Mohammad Ishaq Road in Haridebpur. In this incident, Kolkata Municipality, CESC and BSNL authorities started blaming each other.

The special committee started investigation in this incident on the instructions of the mayor and the commissioner of the municipal corporation Firhad Hakim’s comment in this regard, the report has been submitted to the commissioner. I haven’t seen it myself. Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. Ineligible people do not have the right to hold office. If someone dies for your incompetence, you will also be punished. There is no place to hide. Search the cause, so that it is not repeated. Many officers are very casual, if they do not take action, this casualness will not go away. Come on, Maine Pie’s day is over. I want to return the work culture in Bengal. Which was not the case in 34 years.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 29, 2022, 14:40 IST

