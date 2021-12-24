Kolkata News: ‘How to read, where is the money?’ It is better to want to be ‘educated’ than to be poor

#Kolkata: Dad is an irregular driver. No one calls him to be a driver every day. In a month he earns seven to eight thousand rupees. This year he has passed the high school with 80% marks from the arts department. I really wanted to go to college. It didn’t happen anymore. Now there is a car repair garage.

The boy, Shubh Mandal, was spotted in the PM automobile-garage next to the Kamalgachhi EM bypass. The car’s nut bolt is opening with the range in hand. 16-year-old Shubh lamented that K, K Das College, South Kolkata was on the list for admission. Admission online. There is no internet at home. The college gave only 12 hours to deposit the money for online admission. The irony of fate. When you see Shubh on the internet, the time has passed. Admission to Beas College is over.

Shambhu Paral and Deep Maiti, the owners of that garage, were both such poor school dropouts. Now the shelter and teacher of the boys who could not study due to lack of money. Shambhu was saying, Learning, now the two of them have a garage together. We have the same fate. ‘

Shubh was saying, he wants to study very much. Now there is no other way. Father’s income is very little. The family is not well off. So he wants to do ITI by earning money from here.

Shambhu, Deep’s garage is like another world. Fighting with iron from the frustrations of life from childhood, the boys are slowly tightening their jaws. They drive the stopped car. When the headlights of the cars are cut off, they light them again. But their headlights are still dark. Goes when they look at each other, and the tight nut bolts open.