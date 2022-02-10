Kolkata News: Husband and wife quarrel, what’s wrong with him? There is no end to the condemnation that mother did with her 6 month old baby girl ….

#Kolkata: The mother left her six-month-old baby girl on the street due to a domestic dispute between the husband and wife. The incident took place in Anandapur police station area. According to police sources, the baby girl was found in an alley in front of Dinesh Palli Primary School in Anandapur.

According to the locals, the woman was talking on the phone with her husband. The woman told her husband to return home and take charge of her daughter. But the man informed that he is in Kakdwip. So now it is not possible for him to return home. The woman, a resident of South Anandapalli, left her baby girl on the road. The woman could not be reached for comment.

Read more: Meeting at Vinh State Hotel, Bengal

At present the situation is such that many are not hesitating to kill their own children for various reasons. Parents are sometimes accused of killing their children. In such a context, the incident of leaving one’s own baby girl on the street is reprehensible but many are of the opinion that it is not surprising.

Read more: State in Division Bench against SSC Group D Roy! 563 people will have jobs?

Meanwhile, the rescue of the bloody body of an unidentified person from the railway line caused a stir. The incident took place in the gate area adjacent to the forest side station of Rampurhat branch of Burdwan. The body was rescued from the down line. Railway police rescued. The body was sent to the police morgue of Burdwan Hospital for autopsy.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 10, 2022, 13:22 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, West Bengal news