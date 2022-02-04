Kolkata News: I want to control the cost in the health sector, the important instructions of the district magistrates!

#Kolkata: Nabanna directed the state to curb spending on health. Corona infections are now much reduced. Therefore, the state government has instructed not to spend the allocation in the corona sector ‘unnecessarily’ (Kolkata News). Recently, the allocation to the Corona sector in several districts has been very high. The health secretary sat in a meeting with the district magistrates on Friday. The health secretary warned the district magistrates about the matter there.

A lot of money is being spent on public welfare projects in the state. The central government is not paying the arrears on it. Therefore, there is no need to put extra pressure on the state treasury. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed all concerned to be frugal in spending government money. The Chief Minister gave such instructions from the administrative meeting on Thursday. He said that no new project can be started without the approval of the finance department or the chief secretary.

On Thursday, the chief minister gave a strong message to reduce costs at an administrative review meeting at Netaji Indoor. He said the state’s revenue collection has come down a lot in Corona. The Center has not yet paid the arrears of Rs 90,000 crore to the state. The Chief Minister said, “There should be no unnecessary expenditure. Only urgent and important projects will be undertaken. Work on new projects should not be undertaken without the approval of the Finance Department and the Chief Secretary. Many projects are underway, let them be completed first. ” In this situation, the health secretary also instructed to reduce the cost in the health sector.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 04, 2022, 15:59 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Nabanna, West Bengal news