Kolkata News: Just like the phone is coming from the bank, then the money disappears! A new gang appeared in Calcutta

#Kolkata: In the city again (Kolkata News) Jamtara gang search. Millions of rupees were lost. Two arrested for defrauding millions of rupees in the name of state-owned banks. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested them.

According to police sources, Anusmita Baul, a resident of Baguihati area, lodged a complaint with Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police, alleging that she received an SMS from a state-owned bank. His bank account has been blocked. You have to click on a link to open that block. Accordingly, as soon as he clicked on the link, 1 lakh 26 thousand 479 rupees disappeared from his account in three parts.

After that the police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police started investigation. According to the investigation, the investigating officers raided the Bhatpara area on Saturday night. Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested Suraj Das and Bikash Shah from there. According to police sources, the two men were helping the Jamtara gang to defraud with these bank accounts.

The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Police sources said that they will apply for their custody. The police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station is looking into the matter with the help of Jamtara gang.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 20, 2022, 12:42 IST

