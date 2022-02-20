February 20, 2022

Kolkata News: Just like the phone is coming from the bank, then the money disappears! A new gang appeared in Calcutta

5 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: In the city again (Kolkata News) Jamtara gang search. Millions of rupees were lost. Two arrested for defrauding millions of rupees in the name of state-owned banks. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested them.

According to police sources, Anusmita Baul, a resident of Baguihati area, lodged a complaint with Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police, alleging that she received an SMS from a state-owned bank. His bank account has been blocked. You have to click on a link to open that block. Accordingly, as soon as he clicked on the link, 1 lakh 26 thousand 479 rupees disappeared from his account in three parts.

Read more: Passenger ‘hair’ at the airport, all caught up with customs! Do you know what it was?

After that the police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police started investigation. According to the investigation, the investigating officers raided the Bhatpara area on Saturday night. Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested Suraj Das and Bikash Shah from there. According to police sources, the two men were helping the Jamtara gang to defraud with these bank accounts.

Read more: Big news! Excluding the name Mukul-Shovon-Sabyasachira! From where, why the name of the trio was omitted?

The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Police sources said that they will apply for their custody. The police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station is looking into the matter with the help of Jamtara gang.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Bank Fraud, Kolkata News



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal News: Anis dies report taken by DG, forensic team at home, examination leaving side pillow

33 mins ago admin

West Bengal Latest Weather Forecast || Within an hour, heavy rain is falling in ‘these’ districts, the Meteorological Department warned …

3 hours ago admin

Kolkata Weather: It started raining in different places, how much power will increase? How long will it last? Hawa Office Update ….

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

West Bengal News: Anis dies report taken by DG, forensic team at home, examination leaving side pillow

33 mins ago admin

West Bengal Latest Weather Forecast || Within an hour, heavy rain is falling in ‘these’ districts, the Meteorological Department warned …

3 hours ago admin

Kolkata Weather: It started raining in different places, how much power will increase? How long will it last? Hawa Office Update ….

3 hours ago admin

Sadhan Pande passed away: Daughter Shreya Pandes reaction Sadhan Pande passed away: I lost everything in life. kolkata

3 hours ago admin

Sadhan Pande: The record in the possession of the late Sadhan Pande, which is not even his team leader!

4 hours ago admin