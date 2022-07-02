Kolkata News: Kolkata Municipality, Illegal Flats, Home Information Online to Promote Promoters

#Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipality will bring the information of illegal flats to the notice of the people online to stop the fraud of the promoters.

Kolkata Municipality has taken a new step to ensure that consumers are not deceived by buying illegal houses.

The municipal authorities will list all the illegal houses in Kolkata on the website.

Mayor Firhad Hakim informed about the move of Kolkata Municipality to break the cycle of dishonest promoters.

There is no end to the complaints about illegal construction. However, the municipality claims that the current trend of illegal construction is quite low. The Chief Minister has given multiple concessions for house construction. However, the buyers of the flats are suffering due to the illegal activities of some of the promoters.

Now all the information starting from the land concerned will be uploaded on the website. The municipality is making arrangements so that the person who buys a flat with a bundle of money will not have to face any more harassment. Mayor Firhad Hakim gave this instruction after the talk-to-mayor ceremony.

At the Talk to KMC event on July 2, a citizen complained, “We have taken the flat, but cannot pay the property tax. They are not able to pay taxes on various issues of paper and rules. The house is potentially illegal.

After that, the mayor said, buying a house is the same crime as illegal construction. However, many people like that citizen do not know that the flat he bought is illegal.

Mayor Firhad was outraged to hear this information, saying that in many cases promoters are causing such incidents. Sells information about illegal construction. So now all the information related to construction and flat has to be posted on the website. So that he can understand the flat he is buying, whether the flat has legal papers or not!

Firhad, the mayor of Kolkata, is also worried about property taxes. The mayor instructed to be more careful with the no due certificate. He instructed the staff officers of the tax assessment department to check the time of issuing this certificate.

Firhad Hakim said, “We have a negligence of Kolkata Municipality, we are giving no objection quickly.” But it turns out that the property was not assessed.

Firhad Hakim, the vocal mayor against the center with the corona note. He said the chief minister had instructed the commissioner to give a booster dose to the elderly above the age of 60 at their homes. Many people are coming to take booster doses but due to the wrong direction of the central government we are not able to give even doses.

