Kolkata News: ‘Madame is listening …’, no response to driver’s call

#Kolkata: A woman died mysteriously in a cab in Kolkata. Mother did not listen to her son’s last words. Shortly after leaving the house, the news of the mother’s death reached the son. The boy lamented, “I told my mother again and again, don’t go today. You didn’t listen to me.” According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Swati Das. The 56-year-old woman was working in a private company in Dharmatala area. An app cab got up from Nagerbazar’s house at 11 am on Friday.

The cab was booked by his son. The cab driver approached the foot bridge at Ultodanga junction and told the on-duty sergeant that the woman was unconscious. Maniktala police station was immediately informed. Police and the cab driver were taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police from Maniktala police station came to the spot. Cab driver Mukesh Kumar Mahato said, “I picked up the woman from the house in the car. As soon as she came near Ultodanga footbridge, she suddenly felt sick. I saw her unconscious and informed the traffic sergeant. Then the police came.”

Doctors at the hospital pronounced the woman dead. I can’t think. I will not do my duty today. The deceased’s son said, “In the morning my mother was saying that her body was not well. I agreed to go to the office. But he said there is special work today so I have to go. Then I book the cab. After a while, the police informed that he had died. My mother did not listen to my ban. The body will be sent for autopsy. According to police sources, the woman was rushed to the hospital by bypass as soon as the cab driver informed the sergeant. But doctors said the woman was dead. Maniktala police are investigating how the woman’s death is being investigated. Is it illness or some other mystery?