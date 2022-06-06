Kolkata News: Minister of Education in the position of a visitor to a private university! Decision in the state cabinet meeting

#Kolkata: From now on, the Minister of Education will be the “visitor” or inspector of private universities. According to sources, the decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet on Monday. Sources said that this decision may be presented in the form of a bill in the forthcoming assembly session. The issue was discussed at the state cabinet meeting on May 26. The cabinet meeting on that day decided to replace the governor with the chief minister of the universities under the higher education department of the state. At that time, the term “visitor” of private universities was also discussed. Sources said that the decision was taken at today’s cabinet meeting.

The visitor post was mentioned in the law when the private university was established in the state in the 2014-15 academic year. The role of the governor as a “visitor” post was mentioned in detail. In that case, some powers were given to this visitor’s medal. Consent is required for the convocation of private universities. Besides, the governor can ask for information about the management of private universities at any time. Not only that, the governor can send an inspection team to investigate any allegation. The governor was given such powers as a visitor to private universities.

Recently, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought information from private universities on a number of issues. Not only that, the governor also expressed interest in holding meetings with the vice-chancellors of private universities. Not only that, the state government took a firm stand on this role of the governor.

Sources said that the bill will be tabled in the assembly session after the decision of today’s state cabinet meeting. It is learned that the forthcoming assembly session will be introduced in the form of this bill. At today’s meeting of the state cabinet, it was decided to appoint the chief minister instead of the governor in the post of principal of private universities as well as universities under other departments of the state government. According to sources, the decision was taken at today’s cabinet meeting to appoint the Chief Minister instead of the Governor in the post of principal of four universities under the Department of Agriculture, Department of Livestock and Fisheries and Department of Health.

