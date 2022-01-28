Kolkata News || Najehal in the violence of the mouse clan! Proposal for action in the session of Calcutta Municipality

#Kolkata: Newly elected councilor of ward 47, Vishwaroop Dey, proposed new steps to destroy the rat kingdom in the city. Indurkul has endangered the municipality by shaking the structures of big bridges starting from landslides. Rat infestation is especially prevalent in Bara Bazar, Sealdah, Baubazar, Bidhan Sarani Hedua, Hatibagan, Maniktala, Dalpatti of Ultodanga and Muchibazar, Posta, Jorabagan areas of North Kolkata. So let them be chased away immediately. Friday was the second session of the eighth board of Calcutta Municipality. It was there that Vishwaroop Dey made this proposal. He said that Kolkata Municipality could follow the same path as Mumbai Municipality has taken to destroy Indurkul.

Mayor Atin Ghosh said in response to the proposal of Vishwaroop Dey, ‘the health department of the municipality will raise awareness in this regard. In addition, you need to stop throwing food everywhere. If you see a rat hole, you have to fill it with the initiative of the concerned ward councilors.

However, this time is not new. The municipality has received requests from different parts of the city to remove rats before. But the municipality could not do anything. Atin Ghosh said, ‘Kolkata municipality does not have the infrastructure to kill rats. The municipality of Mumbai has built infrastructure to remove rats from the city. So I sent them a letter. I haven’t got an answer yet. ‘ “Experts will also be consulted on how to stop the infestation of rats without spreading the infection,” he said.

