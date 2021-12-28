Kolkata News || New ‘Tele Neuromedicine Stroke Management Initiative’ for the treatment of stroke

#Kolkata: Physicians consider the first few hours to be extremely important when having a stroke. In order not to waste that time, special tele neuromedicine stroke management initiative service is being launched in the state. This medical service is being introduced in ‘Hub and Spoke’ system. This service was started for Corona. In this case some big hospital is called ‘hub’ and some small hospital is called ‘spoke’. The Bangur Institute of Neuroscience has been called a ‘hub’ for strokes and seven hospitals have been identified as ‘spokes’.

Diamond Harbor District Hospital, Behala Vidyasagar State General Hospital, Asansol District Hospital, Barasat District Hospital, Basirhat District Hospital, Suri District Hospital, Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Hospital, Hooghly Chunchura Imambara Sub-Divisional Hospital … The Bangur Institute of Neuroscience in Kolkata is being identified as a Neuro Telemedicine Hub. 24 ৭ ৭ specialist doctors will be present here.

In many cases, delay in treatment of the patient can lead to death. The first 4 hours are very important in this type of patient. It is very important to get treatment during this period. It is often seen that the patient is taken to the hospital but is referred to another hospital for treatment. There may be danger on the way to another place. Therefore, this arrangement is for treatment wherever it is taken.

If there is any difficulty in treating the patient in these seven district hospitals, they will contact the Bangur Institute of Neuroscience without referring the stroke patient to another hospital. Special training will be given to the medical officers of those seven hospitals. For now, it is starting as a pilot project. If the project is successful in future, this measure will be taken in all government hospitals in the state.

Avijit Chanda