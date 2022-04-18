Kolkata News || NRS Hospital performed a rare operation on the heart of a two-month-old baby

#Kolkata: NRS Medical College Hospital performed a very difficult operation on the heart of a 2 month old baby weighing only 3.5 kg. Sion Mandal was born on 14 February at Jangipur Hospital in Murshidabad. Sion’s heart was found to have multiple birth defects after birth. He had a hole between the two ventricles of the heart. In addition, the main artery in Sion’s heart was immature and narrow. TAUSSIG BING ANOMALY With Hypoplastic Aortic Arch. The condition of the newborn was very alarming.

After birth, Sion was sent to Bahrampur Medical College. From there, he was sent to SNCU of Sealdah NRS Medical College through Shishu Sathi Scheme. Sion was kept there till April 4. Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Paresh Bandopadhyay of Nilratan Sarkar Medical College always loves to take on challenges. It is very difficult to operate on such a small child. The risk of having such a complicated operation is high, but if the operation is not performed very quickly, the death of the child is inevitable. Doctor Paresh Bandopadhyay firmly planned the operation. Until then, however, a team of NRS cardiologists and anesthetists has also decided to perform this complex operation.

It is very difficult to make a child weighing three kilos unconscious. Because at any moment his breathing may stop. But confident Shampa Dattagupta, chief physician of the anesthesia department, agreed to take the risk. On April 13, a team of anesthetists led by Dr. Shampa Dattagupta and a team of intensive medicine and cardiologists led by Dr. Vijay Agarwal started this complex operation. There were also trained technicians and nurses.

A few hours of surgery. Not only is the perforation of the heart closed, but the immature aorta is also formed and constructed somewhere with a bovine patch and somewhere with the baby’s own body cells. Another complex procedure performed was the transfer of aorta and pulmonary arteries, called the arterial switch procedure with coronary transfer. Never before has there been such a complex operation on the heart of such a small child in any government hospital in West Bengal. The operation lasted for five hours The doctors were happy to see Sion’s physical condition after the operation.

With the joint efforts of the NRS team, little Sion is on the way to recovery today. At the same time, all the members of Sion’s family have got new life. Victory feathers have been added to the crown of NRS for successfully performing such complex heart operations in government infrastructure. With this success, the doctors of the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department of Nilratan Government Hospital have started dreaming of performing more complex operations on such young children in the future.

