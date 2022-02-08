Kolkata News: Number of buses suddenly decreases in Kolkata! Waiting for more suffering? You will be shocked to hear ’cause’

By the way, according to the general rules, in case of new bus, minibus or other vehicles, fitness certificate has to be taken twice in the first eight years. Thereafter fitness certificate is required every year. In case of bus minibus, the cost of fitness certificate is 640 rupees. However, the bus owners claim that the cost is not only 640 rupees, but much more. They claim that many parts and tires have to be repaired during the test to get the fitness certificate. It costs a lot more money.