Kolkata News || One boat after another is coming as soon as the tide falls in the river! Ramarama business is going on in the Ganges!

#Kolkata: Land thieves are cutting the foundation of Kolkata next to North Port Police Station. As soon as the tide is seen, several boats come and stand near Babu Ghat. As soon as the tide receded, he began to cut the soil with a spade and lift it into the boat. That soil was cut off and taken out of Calcutta. This kind of thing is going on every day. At least 20-25 boats come there at high tide. It is alleged that each boat cut about 5,000 cubic feet of soil. This cycle of land theft is going on openly. Land is being stolen from the park next to Babughat.

According to Kolkata Port sources, river traffic invoices of each boat have been cut. But there is no permission to cut the soil of the Ganges. When contacted by the Calcutta Police DC Port about the matter, he hung up the phone to hear the matter. When I called to report the matter again, he did not answer.

Experts are of the opinion that if the soil of the river bank is cut in this way, if the course of the river changes, the river bank may be damaged. According to the staff of Babughat Park, this big work is behind the theft cycle. Among those who were digging, Rohit Kayal said, ‘We all come from Uluberia, Bauria. I sell this soil at the brick kiln. The bricks are good for the soil of the Ganges to become silt. ‘

According to the source, sometimes the soil is cut from here to make a tagore in Kumartuli. The police may have given verbal permission knowing that. One boat costs 15,000 rupees. According to the staff of other launch steamers anchored in the river, the banks of the river in the area could be damaged very quickly due to the large holes being dug on the right side of Babughat every day. The administration should take immediate action against the thieves.

SHANKU SANTRA

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: February 02, 2022, 15:21 IST

Tags: Kolkata