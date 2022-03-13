Kolkata News: One cyclone after another, record death in disaster, catastrophe in Kolkata! How much time is at hand?

#Kolkata: A recent United Nations report on climate change has issued a “terrible warning about the consequences of inaction” on climate change, raising a number of concerns for cities like Kolkata.

Climate Change 2022: Impact, Adaptation Report says that after 2040, climate change will cause rapid climate disasters in coastal cities like Kolkata. According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), several cities in India could be affected by the cyclone. And at the top of that list is the name of Kolkata.

But why could that be? The one and only reason for this is warming and climate change. Apart from Kolkata, several other cities in the world are in danger, according to a United Nations report.

What are the fears for Kolkata in the report?

1. Kolkata has lost a significant portion of its green cover due to cyclone Amphan. The estimated loss was Rs 1,350 crore. (India’s latest Forest Survey report states that Kolkata has the least forest cover among the seven largest cities in India.)

2. Calcutta does not yet have the infrastructure to handle this situation.

3. Seven of the eight cities most at risk for disaster-related deaths are in Asia. They are Tokyo, Osaka, Karachi, Kolkata, Manila, Tianjin and Jakarta.

4. 411 million people living in 330 cities with a population of 300,000 are at risk of drought. Three of them are Delhi, Karachi and Kolkata.

5. By 2050, 13 of the 20 largest coastal cities in Asia will have the most flood damage. Nine of them (Guangzhou, Kolkata, Tianjin, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Zhanjiang, Bangkok, Xiamen and Nagoya) are at increased risk of flooding due to rising sea levels and flooding.

. The number of people affected by the cyclone will be the highest in Asia. It is estimated that by 2050, without adaptation, annual losses in Guangzhou, Mumbai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Ho Chi Minh City, Kolkata and Jakarta will increase by about বিল 32 billion.

The report was written by 945 scientists on behalf of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and was published last Monday. “In India, cities are at high risk, especially coastal cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar,” said Anjal Prakash, lead author of the report’s Cities, Settlements and Basic Infrastructure chapter. More than 20 major cities in the country could be inundated by the floods, which could worsen the situation in the Sundarbans, where ecosystems are already crumbling.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 13, 2022, 12:02 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, United Nation, Weather