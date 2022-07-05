Kolkata News: One death after another due to electric shock, extreme anger! Strict instructions from the Chief Secretary

#Kolkata: Nabanna is angry over the death of one electorate after another in the state including Kolkata. The police and the power department will have to monitor the power posts from which they are open. In case of any negligence in surveillance, appropriate action has been directed against the person concerned.

The Chief Secretary sat in a meeting on the issue. The Chief Secretary gave a strong message from that meeting. Nabanna has also taken a tough stance to stop hooking in the area. The power department and the police have been instructed to carry out necessary operations for it. The Chief Secretary also gave a strong message to the Calcutta Municipality.

The issue came up in the meeting that not only new lights need to be installed, but also the old lights need to be monitored. The fire department, doctors and power department will give a guideline to install the meter box at a certain height, sources said. Those two offices will give this guideline before Pujo. So that it is possible to take all the steps during the puja. Today, a meeting was held with high level officials of the power department, including CESC, led by the chief secretary. The Chief Secretary gave a strong message at that meeting.

Meanwhile, the SM of Lalbazar Electric Customer Service Center was removed due to the death of a pair of open wires. Last Saturday, two villagers were electrocuted in Bankura’s Bhutshahr. The incident led to allegations of negligence against the power department. A high level investigation of the power department started. The SM (station manager) of Lalbazar in Bankura has been removed in the incident on the instructions of the state power department. The state power department issued the guidelines on Monday. According to sources, the SM of Lalbazar has been sent on leave indefinitely.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 05, 2022, 21:00 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Nabanna, West Bengal news