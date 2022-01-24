Kolkata Updates Kolkata News: Professor complains of indecency while feeding street dogs! Unrest in Chitpur … 2 hours ago admin Kolkata News: Professor’s ‘indecency’ allegations … Source link admin See author's posts Share this:TweetPrintShare on TumblrPocketTelegramWhatsAppEmail Continue Reading Previous Wasim Kapoor: Hanged canvas, painter Wasim Kapoor is goneNext Hot water was poured on her body, while she was feeding helpless dogs More Stories Kolkata Updates Republic Day: Two and a half thousand police in the city security on Republic Day 12 mins ago admin Kolkata Updates BJP-TMC Clash: BJP-Trinamool clash erupts at zoo premises, huge police force on the spot 20 mins ago admin Kolkata Updates West Bengal Weather Update | India Weather Update | Alipore Weather Office | Kolkata weather Update | North Bengal Weather Update | South Bengal Weather Update: It will continue to rain across the state for the next 24 hours. Next 24 hours rain will be continued as forecast by Alipore weather Office.Omicron New Corona variant, Coronavirus Third Wave, Covid-19 Third Wave, West Bengal News, Kolkata News, Green Fungus, Black Fungus, Yellow Fungus threats, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 Vaccine, Corona Vaccine, Corona Second Wave, Corona cases in India, Corona cases in Bengal, Corona Second Wave in India, Corona Second Wave Impact, Bed shortage in Hospitals, Oxygen shortages in Hospitals, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee over Covid-19, Mamata Banerjee over Coronavirus Second Wave, Abhishek Banerjee the all India General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee is the new general secretary of Trinamool Congress | kolkata 1 hour ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ