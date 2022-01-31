Kolkata News || Since when is the illegal Toto-e-rickshaw being stopped? The Calcutta High Court fixed the time limit

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has set a deadline to stop illegal Toto and e-rickshaws in the state. A bench of Justice Arijit Bandopadhyay and Justice Kaushik Chand fixed the time on Monday. The Secretary of Transport has been instructed to stop illegal Toto, e-rickshaws across the state by February 22. And that implementation report has to be submitted to the court by the transport secretary. Sanjeev Dutt, counsel for the petitioner, said on the same day that Toto violence was going on in the state despite the High Court order for so long. We are hopeful that the Toto violence will subside after the strict directions of Justice Arijit Bandopadhyay and Justice Kaushik Chanda Division Bench on Monday.

The state will immediately implement the directive to stop illegal Toto across the state, it said on Monday. By February 22, the secretary of the transport department must submit a report to the high court stating that the state has taken action against all illegal Toto.

Many cases have been filed in the Calcutta High Court since 2014 regarding illegal Toto movement across the state. Rita Mitra, a resident of Srirampur in Hughli, filed the case in 2016. All cases are heard together. On August 18, 2016, a division bench of Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya directed to stop illegal Toto movement in the state within the next three months. As there was no work, the petitioners again approached the court. On November 17, 2018, a division bench of Justice Debashis Kargupta directed that all illegal toto in the state should be stopped by May 31, 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the division bench of the then Chief Justice TB Radhakrishnan directed to implement the court order by August 31, 2019. Rita Mitra filed a contempt of court case in Hawaii. During the hearing of the case, a division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Kaushik Chand directed that the Secretary to the Department of Transportation should be informed by February 22 of what action the state government has taken against the illegal Toto. The state, however, told the court that about 500,000 people were involved in the Toto movement. However, according to the lawyers, the report was called to stop the illegal Toto, not the court-approved Toto.

ARNAB HAZRA

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: January 31, 2022, 20:08 IST

