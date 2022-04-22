Kolkata News || Slap the female patient during the surgery! Orthopedic surgeon in the woods

#Kolkata: Allegedly slapping a female patient during foot surgery and shaking her hair. The patient’s family has lodged a complaint with the Lake Police Station. This is a serious allegation against prominent orthopedic surgeon Ramendu Home Chowdhury.

Jhumjhum Pal, a resident of Kasbar, is 54 years old. He fell at home last November and got small in the ankle of his left foot. The plate is surgically placed. Then on April 8, there was surgery to unscrew the plate at a nursing home in Jodhpur Park. Complaints No time was taken between surgeries after local anesthesia. As a result, the patient started screaming in pain.

According to the Pal family, at that time the accused doctor Ramendu Home Chowdhury slapped him. He also claimed that he opened the cap on his head and shook his hair. Although the accused contacted the doctor, he did not agree to give any answer.

Avijit Chanda

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: April 22, 2022, 20:10 IST

Tags: Kolkata