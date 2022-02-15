Kolkata News || Smuggling gold hidden in underwear! 2 crore gold recovered in 3 separate searches by the customs office

#Kolkata: Smuggling gold hidden in underwear! The accused was arrested by the customs officials for smuggling gold by hiding it inside the underwear of the accused. One accused was arrested along with 60 biscuits worth Rs. According to the customs department, the man was arrested from Howrah railway station. The gold biscuits were being smuggled from Barabazar to Orissa. The accused was going on a scooter so that no one would suspect. The accused was smuggling gold biscuits hidden in his underwear.

Officers from the Privacy and Intelligence Wing of the Customs Department conducted the operation on a tip-off. After that, the customs office started detaining and interrogating the person on suspicion of his movements. Scooty and ten gold biscuits were recovered by the customs office. Who else is involved in this incident is being investigated. On the other hand, one accused was arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 93 lakh. Arrested in a joint operation of customs department and BSF. 15 gold biscuits were recovered.

Read more: There is no end to the rain! At night the weather changes! Rain forecast in ‘these’ districts …

According to the customs department, the gold biscuit was coming from Karimpur to Kolkata. One accused was arrested from Nadia Kanaikhali bus stop. These golden biscuits were brought from Bangladesh to Karimpur. Besides, the customs office searched a gold shop in Barabazar. Gold palm worth around Rs 51 lakh was recovered from a shop in Barabazar. 1040 grams of gold pieces have been recovered. Some are being questioned in this case. All in all, the customs office recovered gold worth around Tk 2 crore in three separate raids. In most cases, the smuggled gold came from Bangladesh, according to customs officials. Investigating officers at the customs office claim that the gold smuggling network is far-reaching.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: February 15, 2022, 16:36 IST

Tags: Gold