* 61 mm of rain fell in Maniktala, 7 mm in Birpara, 63 mm in Belgachhia, 61 mm in Thanthania, 93 mm in Chetla, 6 mm in Goriya, 6 mm in Patipukur, 6 mm in Jinjira Bazar and 60 mm in Behala. Regularly Banavasi Sector Five, Salt Lake too. The wheel of the bus, the bike is practically under water. The bus has gone bad in the water. File image.