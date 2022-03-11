Kolkata News: Sources from Tea Shop, Haridebpur brutal murder mystery leaked

#Kolkata: Two more arrested in Haridebpur murder case. The victims were identified as Devraj Roy and Jiten Lama alias Bittu. Jiten and Devraj were arrested on Thursday night. According to police sources, Jiten’s house is in Maheshtala and Devraj’s house is in Baruipur. Jiten was arrested from Patharpratima Ramnagar Ghat, Devraj was arrested from Jayshree Colony Ghat Patharpratima area.

Kundan Kumar, who was arrested on Thursday, was interrogated and the other two were identified. According to police, Kundan had two friends, Devraj Roy and Jiten Lama. On the day of the incident, three persons sat together with Bappa Bhattacharya and drank wine. The trouble started there and then the fight started. The quarrel reached its climax. Then he killed Bappa Bhattacharya. According to police sources, Kundan Kumar was arrested from Aurangabad in Bihar. Kundan also worked at the tea shop where Bappa was working in Central Calcutta. On the day of the incident, Kundan Kumar and two friends of Kundan had a drink with Bappa Bhattacharya.

The quarrel started in a drunken state. After the unrest reached its peak, Bappa Bhattacharya was killed. Police are looking for others involved in the murder. Order to bring 21-hour transit remand from Aurangabad court in Bihar to Kolkata. The detainees were produced in Alipore court on Friday morning. The court remanded the three accused in police custody till March 23. Haridebpur police recovered the bloody body of Bappa Bhattacharya (43) from the toilet of a two-storey house in Ziadargot area of ​​Haridebpur on Tuesday.

Police suspect he suffered head injuries and putrefaction. Bottles of wine, blood stains samples from the house. According to the preliminary report of the autopsy investigation into the incident at Haridebpur, the police claimed that Bappa was killed with something blunt. Assumed to be murder for the purpose of robbery. But Bappa was not alone, there was someone else with him. The two friends were supposed to come to meet Bappa Bhattacharya. It is learned that Kundan is not coming after the incident. His search begins.

After receiving information from a secret source, a team of Kolkata police went to Bihar and conducted an operation in collaboration with deo police station. Kundan was then arrested. According to police sources, Kundan is one of the two people who were supposed to come. The family claims that Bappa has been living in Haridebpur for the last one year. Kundan planned to kill Achilaya to drink alcohol on the chance to be alone? Murder by pre-planning? Wife Pinky Bhattacharya and daughter-in-law of the family were all shocked by the incident. But what is the real motive of the murder? Investigators will interrogate the suspects face to face. The detainees will be taken into custody and an attempt will be made to find out who else was involved in the whole incident. Investigating officers will reconstruct the incident.

