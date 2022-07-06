Kolkata News: Still using that plastic? The municipality is keeping an eye on the campaign!

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipality Plastic Expedition. Plastics below 75 microns cannot be used. The Calcutta Municipality had issued a notification from July 1. Rules are not being followed in most places. So this time Calcutta Municipality is in awareness campaign. The Mayor’s Council Environment Swapan Samaddar is in the campaign. There are area councilors including Sana Iqbal, borough chairperson of Kolkata Municipality No. 6.

Plastic and plastic waste are mainly responsible for environmental pollution. So there has been a lot of speculation for a long time that its use may be banned to save the environment. Finally, the ban has been in effect since July 1. The notification regarding the ban on single use plastics or single use plastics came earlier. It has been effective since July 1.

The government has announced that single-use plastics or disposable plastics can no longer be used across the country. Instead, alternatives must be taken. The ban on single use plastic products also includes 19 types of materials made of single use plastic. In addition to carry bags, the list of prohibitions includes plastic spoons, forks, plastic cups, plastic flags, plastic ear-buds, plastic knives, trays, etc.

Failure to comply with the ban may result in severe penalties. It can even lead to jail. In fact, disposable plastics and plastic products are extremely dangerous to the environment. And in order to protect the environment, many countries around the world have taken strict measures to enforce the ban.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 06, 2022, 13:06 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Plastic ban, West Bengal news