Kolkata News || The deadline is Sunday! Bus stand moving from Babughat premises?

#Kolkata: On April 11, the transport department ordered the removal of the bus stand from Babughat. The secretary of the Kolkata Regional Transport Department has issued the directive in a letter to various bus-minibus owners’ associations. According to the guidelines, the bus stand has to be shifted from Babughat to Howrah swimming pool within 14 days. That deadline is tomorrow. The last day to remove the bus stand from Babughat is Sunday.

A big question in the minds of passengers and environmental workers, will the bus leave from Babughat at all?

The bus owners are not willing to remove the bus from Babughat bus stand despite the instructions of the government. Tarja started with the removal of the bus stand. On the 11th of this month, the transport department directed to move the bus of route 18 from Babughat to Santragachhi. An additional 12 km bus service from Babughat to Santragachhi will increase the cost. Questions are also being raised about fuel prices and toll money. If you want to move the bus to Santragachi, you have to change the route permit. Bus workers threatened not to run the bus if the bus stand was removed.

The bus terminus has been in Santragachi for a long time. The court has ordered to remove the bus stand from Babughat in multiple environmental cases The bus stand at Babughat is also blamed for the pollution at Maidan, Victoria Memorial. Babughat Chattar is also getting dirty due to the presence of bus stand

At the moment, long distance buses leave from Babughat Apart from this, some private buses plying from Kolkata to the suburbs also leave from Babughat. According to the Department of Transportation, all these buses have to move to Santragachi within 14 days. The Department of Transportation has issued guidelines to several organizations, including the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, the Bengal Bus Syndicate, and the Bus Minibus Owners Association. In the past, there were efforts to remove the bus stand, but in the end it did not happen It remains to be seen whether it will be implemented in the end after the directive of the transport department

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: April 23, 2022, 12:01 IST

Tags: Kolkata