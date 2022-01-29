Kolkata News || The first autopsy of a person suspected to be infected with Omicron is being conducted at the hospital, history will be made …

#Kolkata: On Saturday, another chapter is going to be written in this state. The first autopsy or pathological autopsy was performed at Belgachia RGC Medical College Hospital in May last year after Braj Roy, a pioneer of the posthumous movement in the state, was attacked by corona. And history is going to be made again on Saturday.

On January 20, Nirmal Chandra Das, 69, a resident of Kankurgachhi in Kolkata and now a resident of Newtown, was admitted to Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute or CNCI Hospital with coronary heart disease. Nirmal Chandra Das died on Friday 26 January. After that, on behalf of his family, the organization ‘Ganadarpan’ was contacted.

Incidentally, in our state, this Ganadarpan organization has been working for a long time as a pioneer of post-mortem program. Nirmal Das had promised to donate his body before his death. And soon after his death, his two sons began the process of donating their father’s body for medical use. After the death of the old man, Ganadarpan immediately contacted Somnath Das, the chief physician of the forensic department of RGK Medical College. He said that if the body of Nirmal Chandra Das, suspected to be infected with Omicron, was subjected to a diagnostic autopsy or pathological autopsy, the exact cause of death could be ascertained.

He added, ‘Suspected Omicron virus can cause death. That’s why a pathological autopsy is very important to find out if an omikron has hit any part of the body. ‘ Shyamal Chattopadhyay, one of the editors of Ganadarpan, said that Ganadarpan is always by the side of the family of the deceased.

Shyamal Chattopadhyay further said, ‘The post-mortem movement in which the post-mortem movement was started in this state, when Braj Roy died of coronary heart disease, his body was examined for the first pathological autopsy in the country at this RGC hospital. Since then, a total of 22 such autopsies have been conducted in the country. If the autopsy of the body of Nirmal Chandra Das, who was infected with Omicron, is completed, it will really be history.

ABHIJIT CHANDA

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: January 29, 2022, 11:32 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, Kolkata, Omicron