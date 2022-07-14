Kolkata News: The main panda arrested in the Czech Republic-Portugal, Kolkata! Who is this passion?

# Provision City: The main panda of the foreign national fraud ring was arrested through email blast. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested the main accused, a resident of Amhart Street area of ​​Kolkata.

According to police sources, Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested 10 people on June 4 after raiding a fake call center at Mani Cassadna Building in Rajarhat area. The defendants set up bogus call centers, promised email support to citizens of the Czech Republic, Portugal and Germany through email blasts and extorted millions of dollars from them through digital currency or bitcoins. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police took 4 people into their custody in this incident.

After questioning them, the police came to know that the fake call center was started by Anurag Joycewal, a resident of Amhart Street police station area in Kolkata. The information reached the police late last night that Anurag was in an area under Bidhannagar North Police Station. After receiving information through sources, the police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station arrested the main accused Anurag by raiding the area.

This person will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Police sources said that they will apply to take the accused into their custody. Police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station are searching for one of the directors of this organization.

— Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 14, 2022, 15:22 IST

