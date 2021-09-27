Kolkata News: The old woman lost all her money and gold earrings by believing! What happened at Behala Hospital …

# Violin: A young man snatched a gold earring from a 65-year-old woman in a fancy way to extend a helping hand. Deepali Basak, a resident of Behala Kazi Para, was taken to Behala Vidyasagar Hospital with eye problems. At that time, a man grabbed the gold earrings and bag from him to help him.

When the old woman went for an eye x-ray after seeing the doctor, the man asked the old woman for her bag. As well as asking to open the earrings. If the woman asks, she says that if she is wearing earrings, the X-ray picture will not look good. Believing the young man’s words, the old woman gave up her belongings.

Then, the young man ran away with his earrings and bag. After sitting there for a long time, he told the hospital authorities but no one helped the old woman in any way. Despite having CCTV cameras, the hospital authorities did not examine the CCTV footage. The helpless old woman then went to her house and along with her family members lodged a complaint with the Pornshree police station. No response has been received from the hospital yet. Naturally, the security of the hospital is being questioned for this incident inside the hospital.