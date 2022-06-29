Kolkata News || The price of electric cars is increasing day by day, because the Minister of Transport said …

#Kolkata: The transport department plans to run electric cars instead of diesel cars to make the city pollution-free. Some buses have already been unloaded and several more have been ordered. They are supposed to leave soon. But lithium batteries are another big headache for the Department of Transportation to run this bus. The supply is much less than the demand. At the same time, the price of cars is going up due to low supply.

Read more: Jamdoba, a traveler of light after overcoming darkness, whose initiative brought electricity to the village? Anti-regime tensions are high

Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said, “We are talking about Make in India. But now the biggest demand is for electric vehicles. The cost of bringing this electric car or electric car is going up though the cost is going to go down. This electric car does not have an engine, a motor. With the help of which the wheels of the car will turn, so the price of electric car should not be too high. It is possible to make these cars at half the cost of ordinary cars. .And talking to lithium makers in different places. Then the price would be under control. ” Needless to say, the whole plan will push a little too naturally for this problem.

Read more: Surjit of Durgapur wants to present a picture of the Chief Minister with his own blood

On the one hand, the price of petrol and diesel is increasing by leaps and bounds. As a result of the increase in fuel prices, the number of buses on the road has decreased. Ordinary people are in trouble. Alternative electric vehicles have not hit the road in that proportion. According to sources, the city has not been able to build that number of charging stations in addition to the low supply as per the demand of these buses. At the same time, the price is still not within reach as it is an expensive battery. All in all, the passengers are suffering.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 29, 2022, 11:03 IST

Tags: Kolkata, Kolkata Electric Bus