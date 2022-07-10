Kolkata News: There is no end to the ‘wrong’ spelling on government signboards! Nabanna very angry, the monitoring committee will correct?

#Kolkata: Be it a guide board or a milestone. Some of the academics suggested forming an expert committee to check the spelling of the name of the area before bringing it to the public. If the wrong spelling is spread in public, the wrong message will go. And that is why the suggestion of forming a committee at the government level has started from the civil society and some of the academics.

Be it a government road guide board or a milestone. As soon as the forgotten spelling ‘Ha Ya Bar Law’ came to the fore, a heated debate started. As soon as the news was published in News Eighteen Bangla, the administration finally sat motionless. Recently, road boards and milestones have been erected by the Public Works Department in large areas of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality area adjacent to Kolkata city. And that is why News Eighteen Bangla brings to the fore the picture of forgotten English spelling. Correct spelling by correcting all misspellings.

From the people of the happy area to the educationists at the initiative of the administration. However, many people think that it is necessary to be more careful in this regard in the coming days. There is a need to have a monitoring committee before placing boards or milestones at specific places. It should be applied only if the committee examines the spelling and allows it to be made public. Only then will there be no repetition of forgotten spellings like in Rajpur Sonarpur area in the coming days. Educationist Holy Government said, ‘If the picture of wrong education comes to the fore at the government level, it is a matter of great concern. There needs to be a monitoring committee in this regard. The concerned administration needs to be more careful in this regard before correcting the mistake after the news comes out in the news.

Incidentally, ‘bypass’ from ‘doll’. Or ‘gate’. All the spellings were wrong. All these forgotten directional boards along the city’s lifeline khas EM bypass, milestones spelled ‘BAIPAS’ written in English, dolls spelled GORIA, Ramakrishna Mission ‘Gate’ was spelled ‘GET’, many such forgotten spell pictures Eighteen Bengali. Eventually the ‘wrong’ was changed on behalf of the Public Works Department.

