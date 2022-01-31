Kolkata News: This person from Bangladesh was in great danger, the family is thanking the police of Bengal

#Kolkata: NSCBI Police (Kolkata News) have returned a mentally ill, cancer patient to his home in Bangladesh at Kolkata Airport. On January 23, Mohammad Mohiuddin Faruk Chowdhury, a resident of Panch Pukuria village in Comilla, Bangladesh, came to Mukundpur area of ​​Kolkata for cancer treatment. Arriving at the airport, he lost everything from his luggage bag and sat helplessly at the airport terminal. Manna and Nasir Jamal, two sub-inspectors of NSCBI police station, noticed the man at that time.

After that I tried to talk to him but he could not answer any question. He didn’t even have shoes on his feet. An Emo phone number of Bangladesh is available, they use that number to contact the family members. It was later learned that he had come to Calcutta for treatment. After that, two policemen took initiative to return the man to Bangladesh family.

Since the matter is from another country, he was also tested for corona. The two policemen even bought Mohiuddin Farooq Chowdhury’s shoes and paid for the RTPCR test. When the report of the corona test was negative, the two policemen cut the ticket of a private company plane. The price is Rs 8,500 and the family members are also informed after handing over the plane.

This incident again became an example of humanity in the heart of the city of Kolkata. Both the sub-inspectors are happy to bring such a helpless person back to Bangladesh and they will stand by the helpless people again. All matters have already been reported to the Bidhan Nagar Police Commissionerate officials.

