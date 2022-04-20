April 20, 2022

Kolkata News: Violence on the rise in the city! Is Kolkata becoming insecure?

44 mins ago admin



Kolkata News: Violence is on the rise in Kolkata.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Students of J.D. Birla Institute showcased four collections depicting the cultural heritage and legacy of Bengal during Murshidabad Heritage Festival’2022

4 mins ago admin

Anubrata Mondal: Anubrata Mondal from Woodburn! What holiday then? Finally found out …

28 mins ago admin

Gautam Adani in BGBS 2022: ‘I will fulfill the hopes of Bengal’, big announcement about investment, job Gautam Adani

33 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Students of J.D. Birla Institute showcased four collections depicting the cultural heritage and legacy of Bengal during Murshidabad Heritage Festival’2022

4 mins ago admin

Anubrata Mondal: Anubrata Mondal from Woodburn! What holiday then? Finally found out …

28 mins ago admin

Gautam Adani in BGBS 2022: ‘I will fulfill the hopes of Bengal’, big announcement about investment, job Gautam Adani

33 mins ago admin

Kolkata News: Violence on the rise in the city! Is Kolkata becoming insecure?

44 mins ago admin

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer turned down – by Swiss nature

47 mins ago admin