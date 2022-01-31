January 31, 2022

Kolkata News: What happened on the way to Ultodanga in the morning! Shocking scene, even a driver’s claim is a mystery

#Kolkata: A young man was found unconscious on the side of the road at Telangabagan in Ultodanga Muchibazar and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead (Kolkata News). The cause of death of the young man has been created. Ultodanga police are investigating the whole incident.

It is learned that a Kalipujo was being held at Ultodanga Telangabagan on Sunday night. In the early hours of the morning, Loknath Dutta, 26, a resident of Dutta Bagan, was found lying unconscious on the road. Then the man’s brother got a call that his grandfather was lying on the road. Loknath Dutt was rushed to Arjikar Hospital. When he was taken to the hospital for treatment, the doctors declared him dead.

Gopal Bhaduri, a motorist on the Ultodanga to Salt Lake route, is a resident of Keshtpur. He was also beaten by some people. But he could not say who beat him. The body has been kept at Arjikar morgue for autopsy. The family complained that they did not see what happened. But Loknath Dutt has a mark of injury on his right leg. The family has demanded a full investigation. Ultodanga police have started investigation. The cause of death is not yet clear to police. According to police sources, the cause of death will be known only after the initial autopsy report is received.

