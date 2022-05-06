Kolkata News: What happened to the woman in the closed room! Newtown panicked at seven o’clock

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 06, 2022, 10:40 IST

Excitement surrounding the rescue of a woman’s body from a locked house in the New Town New Pond area. Techno City Police at the scene. The deceased was identified as Anjali Mandal, 30. According to local sources, the woman’s house is in Kamargati area of ​​24 Parganas. According to family sources, Gokul Sardar had another son named Gokul Sardar who had been living in the new pond area for about two years. On Saturday morning, the owner of the house and the other members of the Gokul family who were with the woman called Anjali Mandal. After that, when the Technocity police station was informed, the police went and recovered the dead body and sent it for autopsy. The family alleges that the boy named Gokul Sardar, who lived with Anjali Mandal, killed her. The family has also lodged a complaint with the Techno City Police Station. Techno City Police are investigating to find out the real cause of death. Police are searching for the accused Gokul Sardar.

