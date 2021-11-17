Kolkata News: Who is hanging on the bypass billboard in the morning light? Harhim scene in Calcutta

#Kolkata: At 7 am, there was a commotion surrounding the rescue of a body hanging from a billboard along the Kolkata bypass. Is it suicide or any other mystery? Police have started investigation. On the other hand, a bike rider was killed in a road accident involving a lone bike and a car belonging to Kolkata Leather Complex Police Station on Tuesday night.

However, the incident at 7 am on Wednesday has caused a stir in the area. Police of Pragati Maidan Police Station recovered the hanging body from the bill board. The shocking incident took place near a tree nursery on the side of the bypass under Pragati Maidan police station, on a billboard. According to police sources, the incident was reported around 6.30 am on Wednesday. The incident took place in the eyes of the locals and passers-by.

Advertising boards are put up at that place in the bypass. The locals saw the body hanging on a billboard like this. The news was given to Pragati Maidan police station. Police arrived at the scene. Police recovered the hanging body from the beam at the bottom of the billboard.

According to police sources, the man is approximately 40 years old. The identity of the person was not known. But how this man got there is a mystery. The body of the man was recovered and sent for autopsy. A local eyewitness claimed, “The body was found hanging on the beam of the billboard on Wednesday morning. We do not know the man. Questions are being raised about what happened in areas like Bypass.

On the other hand, the death of a bike rider in a road accident in the area under Kolkata Leather Complex Police Station along the bypass caused a stir. The incident took place on Tuesday night between Leather Complex gate number one and two pillars. According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Asim Das. Age 40 years. He did not have a helmet on his head. The man, a resident of Habra, used to work in a hotel. Tuesday was the birthday of the hotel owner’s son. So he was riding his bike. But the bike rider died when he was hit by a car. Police are searching for the deadly vehicle.