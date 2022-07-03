Kolkata News: Woman’s body falls in bed, friend is shocked to see! Panicked bullet-riddled body in Narendrapur

#Kolkata: Two bodies recovered at two ends of town. The rescue of the two bodies on Sunday caused a stir. An unnatural death of a woman has been reported at B78 address of Pragati Maidan Metropolitan. Nandita Bose Banerjee, 56, was found dead by police. (Kolkata News)

It is learned that the woman lived alone in this house. A friend came to the house on Sunday and saw the body lying on the bed. His claim, the door was open. After that he informed the police. Police have launched an investigation into a case of unnatural death.

Read more: The body of a grassroots activist is hanging in the room! Andaljure agitation, matching the smell of mystery?

On the other hand, the body of a man who was shot was recovered at Laskarpur of Narendrapur police station. He was shot in the left leg. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. The name of the deceased is Bhola Das. Police said he had been at home for the past one year.

Read more: Did you play ‘show and tell’ during sexual intercourse? Knowing your partner’s body will make the relationship stronger …

He did not do any work that way. The initial guess of the police is that he shot himself in the leg and committed suicide. However, it is unclear where the gun came from. Police have started investigation.

Arpan Mandal

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: July 03, 2022, 14:04 IST

Tags: Crime News, Dead Body Found, Kolkata News