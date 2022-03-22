Kolkata News: Young man turns around to change bike number plate! Kirti leaked due to police suspicion

#Kolkata: The news reached Charu Market police station around 11:15 am on Sunday that a young man was riding a bike to change the number plate in different places in the area, especially in the motorcycle garage. It’s not too late for the police to guess, what exactly is the story behind the scenes!

Upon receiving the news, the officer reached one garage after another on Prince Anwar Shah Road. You know, a young man riding a white bike. Everyone is asking, can the number plate of the bike be changed or not! Where the number plate can be changed!

Charu Market Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Subhash Adhikari and a few others started searching for the youth in the area. The suspect was soon seen by the police in white clothes. In response to various questions, it is known that his name is Rishabh Roy. Twenty years of age. A resident of Kolkata’s Golf Green area.

He was also asked about the ownership of the bike. But the police officer confiscated the bike as he did not get a satisfactory answer. Later, the accused was brought to the police station on behalf of the police and when asked about the bike again, the accused tried not to answer various questions.

He was repeatedly asked, what is the reason to change the number plate? What is the reason for changing the number plate of the bike? The young man could not answer any question correctly. Later, the registration number of the bike was traced to the real owner. It is learned that his bike was stolen from Regent Park area of ​​Kolkata on Saturday night. The real owner of the bike also lodged a complaint with the police to that effect.

After that the young man was arrested. Police want to know from accused Rishabh Roy if he has more stolen bikes! Police are also trying to find out under whose direction or on whose behalf he is working.

