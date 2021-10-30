Kolkata-North 24 Parganas, the state’s corona image has not changed – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The corona image of the state has not changed much In the last 24 hours, the number of new corona cases in the state is close to one thousand 6 out of 13 people died The situation in Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas is also worrying (Covid 19 in Bengal).

In the last 24 hours, 262 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata The number of victims in North 24 Parganas is 146 (Covid 19 in Kolkata Update) Four died in Kolkata and eight in North 24 Parganas, and six in five, respectively

According to the state health department, 972 people have contracted corona in the state in the last 24 hours. Compared to Friday, the positivity rate of the state has also increased slightly to 2.06 percent

The rate of infection in the state has been on the rise since Pujo The worst situation is in Kolkata The state administration has also been warned by the Union Health Ministry to control the infection in Kolkata Despite this situation, local train services to Kolkata and suburbs will start from Sunday Like Durga Pujo, the administration is relaxing the curfew in Kali Pujo. In this situation, health experts and doctors are worried about the situation in the state.