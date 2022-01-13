Kolkata Police: Be very careful! Phone or message will come in the name of booster dose, then the bank account is empty …

#Kolkata: Corona booster or precision doses have been introduced across the country. The vaccines are first given to health workers and first-line corona-fighters. This booster dose is also being given to those in their sixties. Basically, the booster dose can be taken 285 days after the second dose, the guidelines say. The third dose or precautionary dose has been started following the instructions of the center. And in the case of this dose, the fraudsters have hatched a new fraud. This time, Murlidhar Sharma, Joint CP (Crime) of Kolkata Police, warned about this trap of cheating. His post has also been retweeted from the official handle of Kolkata Police.

On Facebook, Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma warned everyone, “Fraudsters have found a new way to cheat people. Fraudsters can call or text you to find out if they want to take Booster Dose of Covid-19.” If you say “yes”, they will immediately send you a link. Then you will be asked to click on that link. Then you will be asked for OTP. When you receive a phone call or message, don’t forget to download the link. Don’t share OTP. “

The third dose or precautionary dose has been given as per the guidelines of the center. Those who took covacin were given a dose of covacin. And those who took Kovishield are getting that vaccine. Kolkata police and health workers are also being attacked on a large scale. No hospital is excluded from the list.

In the meantime, a new variant of Corona Omicron has entered the country. In this situation, the government has announced a booster ticker for the sixties. And since then the deception cycle has become active to target the elderly. Already there have been reports of a number of scams involving booster doses coming from different parts of the country. Similar allegations have been made in the commercial city of Mumbai. This time the incident may also happen in Kolkata, the police officer warns of that fear.