Kolkata police commissioner Vinit Goel on midnight security inspection: – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Where is the security tightness in the city at night? What do those who are in charge of night security say? Where is Naka Point? Kolkata Police Commissioner Binit Goel visited various places in the city on Tuesday night with multiple such questions.

Around 11pm on Tuesday night, he walked out of the police commissioner’s residence on Loudon Street and toured various checkpoints in the city. Kolkata Police Commissioner Binit Goel on Tuesday night spoke to the police personnel in charge of night surveillance while standing at important Naka checking points in different parts of the city.

Leaving the residence, he first reached the junction of Red Road and Dharmatala Nagarpal knows various information related to security from the police personnel in charge of night security including the officer in charge of the concerned police station and traffic guard. After that, one by one, the police personnel and police officers in charge at night checkpoints at multiple places including Dorina Crossing, Mahatma Gandhi Road Crossing, Beadon Street Crossing, Shyambazar Panch Mathar Junction, Rajabazar Crossing, with officers in charge of traffic guards, officers in charge of commissioners, divisional day. He understood the issue of night security by talking.

In addition to the city’s Naka checking point, the police commissioner visited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home premises and headquarters on Tuesday night. The police commissioner also reached out to the police personnel on night duty at the Chief Minister’s residence at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

Apart from the police commissioner, state police DG Manoj Malviya also inspected the security of the chief minister’s residence. The DG and CP went out after seeing the security of the Chief Minister’s house premises for about twenty minutes. The police commissioner went to the headquarters and checked the security of the night on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kolkata Police has formed a seat to investigate the incident of a young man breaking into the house of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat on Saturday night. Lalbazar formed an eight-member team led by DC DD Special and DC STF. The patrol of the police commissioner himself on Tuesday night seems to be very important as part of the administrative circle.