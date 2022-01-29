Kolkata Police Cyber ​​crime || Cyber ​​crime is on the rise in e-dependent life, training of officials is going on in Lalbazar

#Kolkata: The nature of crime is changing. Cybercrime is spreading the net in internet based e-life. As a result, the Kolkata Police is also working to bring the criminals into the net as soon as possible.

In the third week of January, Rs 6 lakh disappeared from the account of a businessman in the city. Within a few hours, the cyber cell of the Central Division of the Calcutta Police was able to recover it. The Cyber ​​Cell of the South West Division of Kolkata Police has also been able to recover Rs 94,000 from a teacher in Thakurpukur. The officials of Lalbazar want such activities. Therefore, the police wants to be more active in suppressing cyber crime by creating a cyber cell with a few officers in each police station, not just a division cyber cell.

Police training is underway.

In the first phase, training has been arranged for Officer-in-Charge (OC) and Additional Officer-in-Charge of each police station, said DC Cyber ​​Bidisha Kalita. The class is being held inside the Kolkata Police Headquarters. Where OC-Additional OCs are being trained on cyber crime and bank fraud.

Incidents of ATM fraud have been on the rise in the city of Kolkata for the past few years. There is an incident of hacking and withdrawing money by putting clone chip in ATM. Complaints have also been lodged with one or the other police station in the city, alleging that customers have been robbed of their money by phone or shopping online. The investigation of all these allegations falls on the intelligence department. The investigation has uncovered information about the Jamtara gang, as well as various Nigerian groups. As a result, training is being imparted on the first steps to be taken to prevent such crimes. Basically, it is being taught that if money goes from the customer’s account to any cycle wallet, the crime is stopped in the first episode. So that Chakri cannot use the money in the wallet.

According to experts, the money stays in the wallet for a few hours after the money is transferred to the wallet, so the training is being taught to identify and block the wallet as soon as the complaint is received. Not just this kind of crime. Honeytrap-like incidents are also happening in cyber crime recently. Where the information of the Bharatpur gang in Rajasthan came to hand. When such complaints are received, the inspectors of the police station are also taking classes on what to do.

Following the instructions of Kolkata Police Commissioner Binit Goel, the officials of Lalbazar have been active in preventing this crime. According to DC Cyber, the rate at which cyber crime or bank fraud is on the rise, has begun to curb this crime in the coming days. In this phase OC-Additional OC classes will be conducted but in the next phase training will be given to the police personnel selected from the police station. During the training session, small cyber cells will also be set up in Mittal police stations.

First published: January 29, 2022, 13:16 IST

