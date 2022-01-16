Kolkata Police: Deda’s sex in video call, then blackmailing! Be very careful, this is what is happening in Calcutta

Bank fraud through loss trap. Yes, the city of Kolkata and other parts of the state have started receiving such complaints. And that is why this time the Kolkata Police took the road of caution. According to Lalbazar sources, first a friend request was sent to a social networking site and then a video call was made. Then the blackmail started by recording the personal moments of the target person. And after receiving one complaint after another about that, Lalbazar gave a warning message.

On social media, the Kolkata police wrote, “Don’t be a victim of online scams. At the moment there are multiple gangs active in our country, whose members are making sex proposals by making video calls to different people, and keeping screen recordings of subsequent activities. Then begins the blackmail with the threat of releasing those screenshots. They are even proposing to settle the case in exchange for money by introducing themselves as policemen. So if you get any such video call, cut off the number immediately and then report it to the police. ”

According to police sources, the gang is first sending friend requests to social networking sites from profiles with pictures of beautiful women. You are requested to chat only after receiving that request. After starting chatting, the friendship is getting deeper and deeper. And this is the time when the fraudsters are giving Moksham rice. Police sources claim, then being asked to speak on video call. And by stepping into that trap, fraudsters are recording intimate or private moments in video calls. Then blackmailing starts.

According to Lalbazar sources, 10 people have already been arrested in this regard. Investigators are seeing the possibility of gangs from Bharatpur, Jamtara and Nigeria being involved in this ring. So to avoid this situation, the officers of Kolkata Police are warning everyone by tweeting. It has also been said to block the number and lodge a complaint with the police.