Kolkata Police Dog Squad || Expert in finding explosives, ‘Bella’ is suffering from eye problems, get to know her …

#Kolkata: Bella is suffering from eye problems. The treatment has started. But even then the solution does not match. Kolkata Police is preparing to take Bella to Chennai for better treatment soon. Who are you thinking this time? Why are the police themselves so worried about him? Bella is actually a member of the Calcutta Police Bomb Disposal Squad. In long training he had mastered the technique of finding explosives. After training in Haryana, he was brought to Calcutta. But from then on the problem started in the eyes. Currently there is growing concern about his treatment.

According to Kolkata Police sources, after Bella was brought to Kolkata, her eyes started getting white. The treatment begins. Multiple eye examinations were performed at the Belgachhiya Animal Hospital. But it is still not clear why this is happening. The police have also consulted eye specialists from SSKM and Calcutta Medical College. Although the level of the lining of the eyes has increased a lot compared to before. Kolkata police claim that although Bella has eye problems, she may still be able to see. Because it has been proved in multiple tests. So preparations are underway to take him to Chennai for treatment very soon.

It is learned that the Haryana government had called for tenders before Pujo. From there, before Pujo, Kolkata police bought 6 Labradors and 1 Golden Retriever. Among them was Bella, aged 18-24 months. After Pujo, Bela and others started training in Haryana under the supervision of ITBP. After 6 months of training, after Pujo, they were first brought by road from Chandigarh to Delhi in an AC vehicle. From there to Calcutta in April 2022 in first class of Rajdhani Express. All 9 were given special training for bomb squad work. As a result, they are particularly adept at finding out where snuff is stored or hidden.

From the moment Bella was brought to Calcutta, a white covering began to appear on her eyes. Bella’s doctors claim she may have a vitamin deficiency, but she has had multiple tests. Again, this disease is likely to be hereditary. So he will be taken to Chennai for treatment very soon without delay. On the other hand, advice has been sought through social media to heal Bella.

