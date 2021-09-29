Kolkata Police doing overnight search operation ahead of By poll | On the city’s chest in the city’s chest, police activity before the sub-election …- news18 bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata Police does not want to leave any security gap before the West Bengal By-Election 2021. From Monday night, a special search was carried out at the entrance to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency on the AJC Bose Road flyover and in the Park Street area. Perth Mukherjee was the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

September 30 by-election (West Bengal By-Election 2021). State law and order under strict administration before the vote. Murshidabad and Kolkata South have been instructed to be vigilant about law and order. In case of any allegation of political unrest, immediate action should be taken. The chief secretary has instructed the district magistrates and police superintendents to do the same. The chief secretary asked the police to take necessary steps to make the non-bailable arrest warrant effective. The directive said that the police should take strict action if any political unrest is reported.

This time the epicenter of the by-election (West Bengal By-Election 2021) is Bhabanipur. The candidate is Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of the state. His rival is BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. Naka checking has started across the city of Kolkata before the by-elections. DC South Akash Magharia is reluctant to maintain security to avoid any untoward incidents during the polls.

Apart from Murshidabad, Kolkata South, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, the Chief Secretary advised to be vigilant about law and order. Since the polls will be held in close proximity to these districts, any complaints about law and order in these areas should be acted upon immediately. The state has central forces. The Chief Secretary of Police Commissioners instructed, “You should pay special attention to law and order.”

The number of central forces has also been increased to avoid unpleasant situation in the by-elections. Of the 15 companies, 6 are from CRPF, 4 from BSF, 2 from SSB, 1 from CISF and 1 from ITBP. They will help select from the security responsibilities in these three centers.

Meanwhile, the Bhabanipur area became hot on Monday night in the last days of the campaign. The last day of the election campaign saw allegations of attacks on BJP leaders. It was in Bhabanipur that two young men were allegedly beaten at night. Two college students were allegedly attacked and a young man was beaten with a wicket within a kilometer of Bhabanipur police station at midnight on Monday. They were allegedly beaten by a group of unidentified youths in a black car. Two youths have lodged a complaint at Bhabanipur police station.