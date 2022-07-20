Kolkata Police: ‘Ghogh’s nest in the tiger’s house’! Grenade shell at Bagbazar Central Medical Store

#Kolkata : An explosive-like object was recovered from inside the Bagbazar Central Medical Store under the Khod Swastha Bhavan in Kolkata. Seeing the bag filled with such objects, the police officers’ eyes are full of fire. Lalbazar claims that it looks like a grenade, but it is actually a grenade shell.

But what it actually is is being investigated further. The sensational incident took place in Bagbazar under Shyampukur police station. There is a Bagbazar Central Medical Store under the Health Department. Various medicines like vaccines are stored there. According to police sources, while cleaning various rooms for keeping medicine there, an explosive-looking object was found in a bag in a room. Immediately they informed the health building. Health Bhawan and employees of that store reported to Shyampukur police station.

Then Shyampukur police station went to the spot. Bomb disposal squad officials accompanied. The sack was recovered. Lalbazar claims that they look like grenades, but initial guesses are grenade shells. But they look like 1953 grenade shells. The medical store claims that the building is about 300 years old. The first floor was stored in a sack. According to police sources, 9 suspicious objects have been recovered from the bag. They have been taken for disposal.

The question of Wakibahal Mahal, how was this suspicious item stored inside the Bagbazar Central Medical Store under the health building? Health Bhavan explained, “Vaccines are stored there. But the building is more than 300 years old. The building has been there since the British era. While cleaning there, the police were informed when they saw a bag full of explosives, which looked like a grenade. The police came and rescued it. But it was a grenade. No grenade shell can be understood after examination.”

An employee of the Central Medical Store in Bagbazar said that these are probably there since the Beatrice period. Because that room is visible when cleaning. That’s when we informed Shyam Pukur police station. Swastha Bhavan knows about this. Naturally, before July 21, there was a sensation in the area when an explosive-like object was recovered from the city of Kolkata.

Nearby residents said that the police bomb squad came on Tuesday afternoon. After that they were in that store for a long time. Although Lalbazar claims, the British period building. The police went here after receiving information at noon. The initial assumption is that the shell of the grenade. The question of the Wakibahal community, how so many suspicious objects like explosives were stored there? What was intended? Why not seen for so long? Kolkata Police is investigating.

ARPITA HAZRA

