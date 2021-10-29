Kolkata Police Horse Diaper | Horses are running in Kolkata after diapers! Fancy steps to save the city …

#Kolkata: Kolkata Police has taken many projects in the past to keep Tilottama Kolkata pollution free. This time, the Kolkata Police took a fancy initiative to keep the heart of the city, namely Maidan Maidan and Victoria Square, free from horse dung.

In collaboration with the State Pollution Control Board, the Kolkata Police arranged diapers for the horses that were being towed on the Maidan premises. Diapers were distributed in front of the Victoria Memorial on Friday. Besides, five horses of Kolkata Mountain Police were given diapers. DC Traffic Arijit Sinha said that more horses will be given diapers in the coming days.

Note that Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra saw horse dung lying everywhere in front of Victoria and discussed with the Pollution Control Board. There are various tests on how to get rid of it. This type of diaper is worn on horse-drawn carriages in places of interest on the roads abroad. Seeing this, the Kolkata police also planned to put diapers on here to prevent pollution from horse dung.

Joint CP Traffic Pandey Santosh and DC South Akash Megharia and other police officials were present on the occasion.