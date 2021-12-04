Kolkata Police is confident in the security of the polls, there will be no civic volunteers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The State Election Commission is relying on the Kolkata Police for the security of the Kolkata Municipal Elections (KMC Elections 2021). Besides, the state police will also be in charge of security

Despite opposition demands and the governor’s advice, it has been decided not to use central forces in the by-elections Civic volunteers will not be used for security in the general election

A few days ago, a meeting was held between the state police, Kolkata police and Election Commission officials on the security arrangements for the Kolkata municipal elections. It was decided at the meeting that a total of 32,000 police personnel would be deployed in 144 wards of Kolkata for the security of the pre-poll polls. Of these, 27,000 policemen will be from the Kolkata Police The remaining five thousand policemen will be taken from the state police

It was decided at the meeting that security arrangements would be made in the same manner as in the 2015 municipal elections. Civic volunteers will not be used for security purposes in any of the booths as before.

However, from the outset, the opposition was vocal in demanding the security of the Central Committee Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had twice given the same advice in a meeting with the state election commissioner on the pre-vote. However, the Commission and the state government had earlier hinted that the possibility of using central forces in the pre-poll was slim.