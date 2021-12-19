Kolkata Police | KMC Elections 2021: Patrolling on land and water, 140 bikes gallop, Kolkata Police desperate to win ‘fire test’
This election is being observed by the court. Strict police guard at every booth since this morning. Despite allegations of sporadic problems from various quarters, peaceful voting took place in Kolkata in the first hour. Before the vote, however, the police were seen checking the naka at various entrances to the city. Starting from four wheels to two wheels, starting from the accompanying bag to the floor of the car seat. The police have searched everything.